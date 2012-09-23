* No sign of breakthrough on security deal
* South Sudan says Sudan dropping weapons to rebels
* Juba accepts AU map, but Sudan says not yet resolved
(Adds S.Sudan on summit deal)
By Ulf Laessing
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 23 Leaders of Sudan and South
Sudan met on late on Sunday to try reach a deal to end
hostilities and restart oil exports but there was still no
breakthrough on a key security accord after two weeks of talks
in Ethiopia, officials said.
South Sudan said it expected Sudan's President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir and his southern counterpart, Salva Kiir, to reach an
deal on Monday, after a U.N. Security Council deadline was
unofficially extended.
The armies of both nations fought for weeks in April along
the unmarked and disputed border after a row escalated over how
much South Sudan should pay to use northern oil pipelines.
Highlighting the deep mistrust between the neighbours, South
Sudan accused Sudan of parachuting weapons at the weekend to
rebels in the new African nation, which split off from its
former civil war foe Khartoum in July 2011.
South Sudan's cabinet affairs minister Deng Alor said Kiir
and Bashir would reach an agreement by Monday.
"Tomorrow we will be finished. There will be a deal," he told
reporters after the summit started, giving no details.
The presidents were chatting to each other as they left the
hotel room where their meeting was held, with Kiir wearing his
trademark cowboy hat with a dark suit.
The two will meet again on Monday morning, offficials said.
Badr el-Din Abdallah, spokesman for the Sudanese delegation,
earlier said there were still differences: "We have agreed on
many topics but there are still issues for which we don't have a
deal yet, specifically the security issue."
The two countries had to reach a comprehensive peace deal by
the weekend or risk incurring U.N. Security Council sanctions.
The U.N. deadline formally expired at midnight on Saturday,
but the parties effectively have until the end of the African
Union-led summit to reach an agreement.
Diplomats have been trying to mediate between the rivals,
which have a history of signing and then not implementing deals.
Both badly need the oil revenues at stake.
The two reached an interim deal in August to restart oil
exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudan to its Red Sea
ports after Juba turned off wells in a row over export fees.
But Sudan insists on first reaching a security accord.
On Saturday, Sudan raised hopes of a deal by conditionally
accepting an AU map for a demilitarized border zone after
objecting to it for months, but Abdallah said on Sunday the
issue had not yet been resolved.
Juba has already accepted the AU map.
Bashir first met Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn on Sunday and then like Kiir, spent much of the day
with his delegation.
"The points are on the table. We are quite hopeful and
optimistic that things will move forward," Ethiopia's State
Foreign Minister Berhane Gebrekristos said after Bashir met
Desalegn.
MISTRUST
South Sudan, where most follow Christianity and animism,
seceded from the mainly Muslim north in July 2011 under a 2005
peace agreement that ended decades of civil war.
Secession left a long list of issues unresolved such as
marking the border, fees for southern oil fees and ending
accusations of rebel support in each other's territory.
Western and African officials had hoped for broad peace
accord but several rounds of talks in Addis Ababa have brought
no visible progress on settling the fate of five disputed border
areas. This will probably be left to a future round or possible
lengthy arbitration.
South Sudan accused Sudan of parachuting eight parcels of
weapons and ammunition to forces of anti-government militia
leader David Yau Yau in the country's east on Friday and
Saturday.
"Yesterday and today Antonov (planes) have dropped arms and
ammunition around Likuangole in front of everybody, including
UNMISS (the U.N. mission in South Sudan)," army spokesman Philip
Aguer said.
Sudanese army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid denied the claim.
There was also no sign of progress in indirect talks held in
Addis Ababa between Sudan and the rebel group Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) which is fighting the
Sudan's army in two areas bordering South Sudan.
Khartoum accuses Juba of supporting the SPLM-North. South
Sudan accuses Sudan of supporting militias in the new republic.
The two presidents are also expected to discuss a solution
for the disputed border region of Abyei, where previous attempts
to hold a referendum have failed because neither can agree on
who is eligible to vote.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie Hares)