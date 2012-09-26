* Sudan and South Sudan faced U.N. sanctions if no deal done
* Resumption of oil exports will take months
* No deal on Abyei or five disputed border regions
* No advance in mediation between Sudan and SPLM-North
rebels
By Ulf Laessing
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 26 The leaders of Sudan and
South Sudan reached a border security deal on Wednesday that
will restart badly needed oil exports, but failed to solve the
other main conflicts left over when Africa's largest country
split last year.
The deal, reached after more than three weeks of
negotiations, will throw both economies a lifeline. It should
for now prevent any resumption of the kind of fighting that
broke out along the border in April - the worst violence since
South Sudan seceded in July 2011 under an agreement that ended
decades of civil war.
But the neighbours still deeply distrust each other and have
a history of failing to implement agreements.
Faced with the threat of U.N. sanctions and economic
collapse, Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his South
Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir agreed after four days of
summit talks to set up a demilitarised border buffer zone.
The deal will allow landlocked South Sudan to resume oil
exports through Sudan, providing both battered economies with
dollars. The south had shut down its entire 350,000 barrels a
day of output in January after the countries argued about
transit fees.
"The agreement will be signed tomorrow," El-Obeid Morawah,
spokesman for Sudan's Foreign Ministry, told Reuters. Atif Keir,
spokesman for the southern delegation, confirmed the deal.
But despite pressure from the African Union, the United
States and other Western powers, the two sides failed to settle
the fate of at least five disputed oil-producing regions along
the border.
Tensions over the unmarked 1,800-km (1,200-mile) common
border spilled over into fighting in April, when South Sudan's
army briefly occupied the Heglig oilfield, vital to Sudan's
economy.
"We will talk about the claimed areas in future talks,"
Morawah said.
NO DEAL ON ABYEI
The neighbours were also unable to reach a solution for the
border region of Abyei, which has symbolic significance to both
and is rich in grazing lands. Plans for a referendum have failed
over the question of who should participate.
"The African Union will decide on a final solution," Keir
said.
The security deal will be signed on Thursday, but it will
take several months to restart southern oil production as the
export pipelines were filled with water to prevent them becoming
blocked, and some fields were damaged during fighting.
The U.N. Security Council had set a Sept. 22 deadline for a
broad deal to end hostilities but that was informally extended
until the end of the Addis Ababa summit.
The African Union even postponed a signing ceremony for the
border security deal at the last minute on Wednesday to make a
last push for at least some agreement on Abyei, but to no avail.
The border deal provides for both armies to pull back 10 km
(6 miles) from the frontier. Special arrangements will be made
for a strategic strip of land called Mile-14, which is important
to Arab tribes allied to Sudan.
But the lack of a permanent solution for the disputed
regions will pose future risks to border security. Their fate
may ultimately be settled only in international arbitration, a
lengthy process.
Furthermore, AU mediator Thabo Mbeki failed to achieve
tangible progress in indirect talks between Sudan and the rebel
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North), which is
fighting the Sudanese army in two areas bordering South Sudan.
The SPLM-North is part of an alliance with rebels from the
western region of Darfur who want to topple Bashir. Sudan
refuses direct talks as it accuses the south of supporting the
SPLM-North, which controls some territory on the Sudanese side
of the border.
Diplomats say each side supports rebels on the other side.
South Sudan last weekend accused Sudan's army of having
airdropped weapons to a militia fighting the government. Sudan
denied this.
A deal reached last month to allow aid into rebel-controlled
areas has not been implemented yet.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)