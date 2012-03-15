* Russia withdrew helicopters from South Sudan
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 15 The United
Nations is pleading with members to provide military helicopters
for its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, where recent tribal
violence has displaced more than 100,000 people, a U.N. report
showed on Thursday.
The chopper shortage arose earlier this year when Russia
announced it was withdrawing all its helicopters and crew from
the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
"I appeal to member states to make available the badly
needed military utility helicopters to enhance the mission's
mobility and access to vulnerable populations," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report to the Security
Council.
"In the meantime, the secretariat and UNMISS will explore
other measures to enhance mobility and accessibility," he said
in the report, which the 15-nation council discussed at a
closed-door meeting on Thursday.
Moscow said its decision to withdraw its helicopters had
nothing to do with security. But Russia's U.N. mission has said
that it was alarmed by attacks on utility helicopters operated
by the Russian military for UNMISS.
South Sudan declared independence in July 2011 under a 2005
peace agreement with Sudan that ended decades of civil war. But
Africa's youngest nation has been struggling to end tribal and
rebel violence that has killed thousands since last year.
Fighting broke out earlier this year around Pibor in Jonglei
state bordering north Sudan. It remains unclear how many people
were killed.
U.N. diplomats and officials told Reuters that one of the
reasons for the slow deployment of U.N. troops to Pibor at the
time was the Russian refusal to fly its helicopters there.
The head the peacekeeping mission, Hilde Johnson, told
reporters after briefing the Security Council on Thursday that
the mission had only "limited" helicopter capabilities in South
Sudan, a country where there are few good roads.
"SLOW RESPONSE"
Ban's report made clear that the violence in Jonglei state
remained a serious problem and chided the government in Juba for
not doing enough to protect people in the region.
"The United Nations will continue to do its part, but the
Jonglei crisis demonstrated that its resources are limited," the
report said.
"The slow response by the government to the crisis in
Jonglei state, despite the early warning provided by UNMISS,
underlined ... the need for the government to assume its
responsibility to forge national reconciliation as well as
protect its citizens," he said.
Ban called for an urgent government investigation into
rights abuses in Jonglei state and for it to "bring the
perpetrators to justice in order to break the cycle of reprisal
attacks."
Ban warned that "hate messages" spreading throughout Jonglei
threatened to spark more ethnic violence and said the government
should "bring the full force of the law" to bear against those
responsible for inciting violence. He called on states hosting
the Sudanese diaspora to investigate those responsible for
disseminating such messages.
South Sudan is also at loggerheads with Sudan over the
position of their border, control of the disputed Abyei
territory, and what transit fees South Sudan pays its northern
neighbour to export oil from Port Sudan.
South Sudan shut down its oil fields in January to protest
Khartoum's seizure of southern crude, cutting off a key source
of revenue for both countries.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)