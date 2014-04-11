GENEVA, April 11 The United Nations warned on
Friday that forces in Sudan could attack a refugee camp in South
Sudan because it was being used by armed groups, an assault that
would rekindle tensions between the oil-producing neighbours.
An unidentified aircraft circled Yida camp, in South Sudan's
border state Unity, this week, raising fears of a strike,
Melissa Fleming, spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for
Refugees (UNHCR), told journalists in Geneva.
South Sudanese fighters ended decades of conflict with the
Sudanese government with a peace deal in 2005 that paved the way
for South Sudan to split away as an independent country six
years later.
But sporadic clashes over disputed territory have continued
and Sudan has regularly accused its neighbour of harbouring and
arming rebels along their long border. South Sudan dismisses the
allegation.
South Sudan's Yida camp shelters tens of thousands of people
who have fled bombings and clashes between rebels and Khartoum
government forces in South Kordofan region, on the Sudanese side
of the border.
But it was proving hard to make sure all the camp residents
were civilians, the UNHCR said, and the appearance of the
aircraft on Wednesday had heightened tensions.
"The sighting raised fears that the refugees' settlement may
soon come under direct or indirect military attack," said
Fleming.
Pressed on whether the aircraft was a Sudanese government
plane, she declined to speculate, adding: "Having a refugee camp
with 70,000 people, where you have elements that should not be
in a refugee camp, could draw this kind of attack from across
the border."
"If we see military elements in a refugee camp, the danger
is that these elements can draw conflict into the camp, that
they can turn the refugee camp into a target," Fleming added.
She said the plane was spotted two days after local
officials reported a suspected military aircraft had dropped
more than five bombs over Neem, a settlement in South Sudan on a
route used by people traveling from the war-torn Nuba Mountains
of South Kordofan in Sudan.
The agency had since encouraged refugees to move away from
Yida and the volatile border to another camp, but many were
reluctant to do so, she said.
Yida, close to the disputed and "highly militarised" Jau
corridor separating the two countries, was bombed twice in
November 2011, UNHCR said, without spelling out who was
responsible.
Millions of people died in the decades-long war between
South Sudanese fighters and the Khartoum government, a conflict
fuelled by ethnicity, oil and ideology.
South Sudan has itself collapsed into civil conflict since
its independence, forcing more than a million people to flee its
territory.
Landlocked South Sudan, an impoverished country about the
size of France, has to use a Sudanese pipeline to get its crude
to market. But distrust remains deep between the two countries
and many of the disputes that drove their long war have not been
resolved.
