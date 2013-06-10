WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. State Department
said on Monday it deplored Sudan's decision to shut down a
cross-border pipeline transporting oil from South Sudan and
called on Khartoum to reconsider.
"We deplore this action and urge Sudan to reverse this
decision," State Department Jen Psaki told a briefing. She said,
if carried out, such action would violate an international
agreement that any shutdown occur only after a 60-day notice for
economic or technical reasons.
Sudan said on Sunday it would close the two export pipelines
within two months unless South Sudan gave up any support for
insurgents operating across the shared border.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)