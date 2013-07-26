(Adds details, quotes)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 26 Sudan has postponed the
shutdown of pipelines carrying oil from South Sudan to allow
time for investigating claims that both sides support rebels in
one another's territories, Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs ministry
said.
Sudan, the sole conduit for South Sudan's oil exports, said
earlier this month it would close two cross-border oil pipelines
within two months and insisted that South Sudan shut oil
production by Aug. 7 unless it gave up support for rebels
operating across their border.
"The government of Sudan has agreed to postpone for at least
two weeks the deadline by which it will shut down the pipelines
carrying oil from landlocked South Sudan for export through Port
Sudan," the Ethiopian foreign ministry said on Friday.
The African Union and regional bloc IGAD stepped up efforts
earlier this week to prevent the production shutdown by naming
three generals to investigate Sudanese allegations that South
Sudan is supporting anti-Khartoum rebels.
South Sudan has denied the claim and accuses Sudan of
backing rebels in its Jonglei state.
The generals travelled to Khartoum on Tuesday and are set to
visit Juba soon as part of a six-week mission.
South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in 2011, depends on
oil exports for its government budget, and diplomats worry that
a shutdown could undermine its stability.
Closure of the pipelines would also hit the economy of
Sudan, which needs South Sudan's payment of oil transit fees.
Ethiopia had hosted previous two-year talks between the two
foes, which culminated in the signing of deals in September to
restart oil exports and demarcate their border.
