(New throughout, updates with two-week time frame, confirmation
from Sudan)
By Aaron Maasho and Khalid Abdelaziz
ADDIS ABABA/KHARTOUM, July 26 Sudan has
postponed the shutdown of pipelines carrying oil from South
Sudan for two weeks to allow more time to end a row over alleged
rebel support, an official said on Friday in a last-minute
effort to keep vital crude exports flowing.
Sudan, the sole conduit for South Sudan's oil exports, said
last month it would close two cross-border oil pipelines by Aug
7 unless Juba gave up support for rebels operating across their
border. South Sudan denies the claims.
"Sudan has agreed to postpone for two week the deadline at
the request of (African Union mediator Thabo) Mbeki,"
Rahmatullah Osman, undersecretary in the foreign ministry, told
Reuters. The AU had asked for the extension to have more time to
investigate complaints about rebel support, he said.
Ethiopia, which is mediating between the former civil war
foes with the AU, had initially announced the postponement.
Mbeki had met Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on
Thursday.
The African Union has stepped up efforts earlier this week
to prevent the production shutdown by naming three generals to
investigate Sudanese allegations that South Sudan is supporting
anti-Khartoum rebels.
South Sudan has denied the claim and accuses Sudan of
backing rebels in its Jonglei state.
The generals travelled to Khartoum on Tuesday and are set to
visit Juba soon as part of a six-week mission.
South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in 2011, depends on
oil exports for its government budget, and diplomats worry that
a shutdown could undermine its stability.
Closure of the pipelines would also hit the economy of
Sudan, which needs South Sudan's payment of oil transit fees.
Ethiopia had hosted previous two-year talks between the two
foes, which culminated in the signing of deals in September to
restart oil exports and demarcate their border.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa and Khalid Abdelaziz
in Khartoum; Editing by George Obulutsa, Ulf Laessing and)