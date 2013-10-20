ABYEI Oct 20 Residents of the remote and
disputed Abyei border region said they would press ahead with
their own referendum next week on whether to join Sudan or South
Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the
volatile area.
The ownership of Abyei was left undecided when South Sudan
declared independence from Sudan in 2011 - and a long-promised
official plebiscite on its status has been stalled by arguments
over who is entitled to vote.
Leaders from the overwhelmingly pro-South Sudan Dinka Ngok
group said they were tired of waiting for the poll over the
territory that has small oil reserves and has seen several
clashes between Sudanese and South Sudanese troops.
"We have come to the conclusion that the best way to do it,
we organise our own referendum and we go on and tell the world
what we want," said Acuil Akol, from the committee organising
the vote.
Around 100,000 Dinka Ngok in other parts of the South had
come home to take part in the three-day vote, officials said in
Abyei town, where buildings still bore the scars of fighting.
Relying solely on community donations, the organisers
started registering voters on Sunday and plan to have 29
stations ready for polling from Oct. 27.
A unilateral Dinka Ngok poll would have no legal weight,
they acknowledged, especially as both Sudan and South Sudan have
said they will not recognise the result.
But its almost certain decision to join South Sudan would
antagonise heavily armed, pro-Sudan Misseriya nomads, who drive
their livestock through Abyei for large parts of the year and
have demanded the right to vote over its future.
MAJOR BATTLEGROUND
"Abyei continues to be a source of conflict between the two
countries and things could escalate if all the parties involved
don't come to an agreement," said Zachariah Akol, director of
the Juba-based Sudd Institute.
"Khartoum could use ... militia in order to disrupt whatever
is happening," said Luka Biong, a fellow at Harvard Kennedy
School and an adviser to the referendum organisers. It could put
the government of South Sudan in a bad situation."
South Sudan seceded under the terms of a peace deal that
ended decades of north-south civil war. Fighting erupted between
the sides in 2008 and, in the month's running up to the South's
departure, Khartoum sent tanks into Abyei town, forcing
thousands to flee.
In the town, many of the buildings are still without roofs,
with crumbling walls. U.N. peacekeepers mount daily patrols
through the unpaved streets.
Abyei was a major battleground in the years of north-south
civil war and has emotional, symbolic and strategic significance
for both sides.
"We don't want to listen to anybody this time. We are the
people of Abyei and we decide to do what we want ... We want the
world to know that we are going for the referendum," said Asha
Abbas Akuei, another member of the organising committee who
represents Abyei in South Sudan's parliament.
Abyei is one of a series of disputes festering between Sudan
and South Sudan, among them other border areas and oil rights.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir is to visit the
south's capital Juba on Tuesday, the Sudanese state news agency
SUNA reported, a visit portrayed as the latest attempt to mend
ties.
Abyei will be near the top of their agenda, said South Sudan
Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mawien Makol Arik, adding: "There
is no reason to have a vote at this time."
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Andrew Heavens)