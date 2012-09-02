* Direct flights halted in April
KHARTOUM/JUBA, Sept 2 Sudan and South Sudan have
agreed to resume direct flights between their capital cities
nearly five months after they were halted during a dispute over
the status of South Sudanese living in the north, both sides
said on Sunday.
The two countries have been at loggerheads over a variety of
issues since South Sudan split away from Sudan a year ago under
a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
Hundreds of thousands of southerners still live in Sudan,
where many have faced an uncertain legal status since an April
deadline passed for them to get work and residency documents or
be treated like foreigners.
Sudan halted flights between Juba and Khartoum after the
deadline because they were no longer domestic and therefore
required an international agreement, said Rahamatalla Mohamed
Osman, Sudan's undersecretary of foreign affairs.
At the time most South Sudanese living in the north had not
been issued passports yet. Juba's embassy in Khartoum has
recently started handing out travel documents.
Tickets via Kenya or Ethiopia cost up to four times what
Sudanese carriers charged until the suspension, making it hard
for many travelers to afford flights.
On Friday, the two civil aviation authorities reached a
provisional deal that opens the way for Sudanese carriers to
restart direct flights, Osman said by phone after visiting Juba.
"The two countries agreed to resume the flights between the
two capitals," he said. South Sudan's transport ministry
confirmed the agreement.
So far, Sudan Airways and Marsland have applied, but more
airlines will be able to join, he said, adding that the two
civil aviation authorities will decide the timing of the first
flight.
"We signed the day before yesterday and then the procedures
will take place," he said. "I hope it will be soon."
David Martin, undersecretary in South Sudan's ministry of
transport, said it was up to Sudan when flights could resume.
"We leave it to them. For us we don't have an airline."
South Sudan seceded from Sudan after voting overwhelmingly
to secede in a 2011 referendum.
The plebiscite was promised in the 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war in which some 2 million people are
estimated to have died.
