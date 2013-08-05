(Adds details, background)
KHARTOUM Aug 6 One Sudanese soldier was killed
on Monday in a clash with troops from South Sudan after a patrol
from the south crossed the border, a Sudanese military spokesman
said.
The spokesman, al-Sawarmi Khalid, said in a statement the
clash took place after a South Sudanese patrol crossed the
border and opened fire.
The clash took place at Sudan's main oilfield in the border
area of Heglig, north of Sudan and which although is under the
authority of Sudan is also disputed with South Sudan.
Sudan, the sole conduit for South Sudan's oil exports, had
threatened to shut down its pipelines by the end of July unless
the Juba government gave up its support for rebels operating
across their border.
South Sudan denies the accusations and the Khartoum
government has postponed the shutdown to allow the African Union
to investigate its complaints.
A Sudanese official said on July 31 he was hopeful his
country might not be forced to block South Sudan's vital crude
exports citing what said there were "good steps" made to end a
row over alleged rebel support. Both states accuse one another
of supporting rebels.
Apart from oil, the two neighbours have yet to decide on
the ownership of the rich oil state of Abyei and other disputed
territories along their shared border.
