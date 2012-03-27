(updates with Clinton comments)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The United States called on
Tuesday for a halt to "deeply distressing" violence between
Sudan and South Sudan, and urged both countries' leaders to go
ahead with a summit next week despite fears it may be scrapped.
"I've been following this closely and it's been a painful
problem to see the deterioration into conflict again," U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told reporters as some of the
most serious fighting flared between the two countries since the
South declared independence from Sudan in July.
The violence has ended a recent rapprochement between the
neighbors, which remain divided on a number of issues including
the division of oil revenues. Each country has also accused the
other of supporting rebels on either side of the border.
Clinton said Washington, which helped to broker the 2005
peace deal which ended Sudan's long civil war, held Khartoum
primarily responsible for the latest hostilities, in which the
two neighbors have traded accusations of attacks on either side
of their contested border.
Sudan state media reported on Monday that Sudan President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir had decided to postpone a summit with his
southern counterpart scheduled for April 3.
"We want to see that summit held, and we want to see both
sides work together to end the violence," Clinton said, calling
it "deeply distressing."
"We think that the weight of responsibility rests with
Khartoum because the use of heavy weaponry, bombing runs by
planes and the like, are certainly evidence of disproportionate
force on the part of the government in Khartoum," she said.
"At the same time we want to see South Sudan and their
allies, or their partners, across into Sudan similarly
participate in ending the violence and working to resolve the
outstanding issues."
The White House on Tuesday also called for restraint amid
what it called on "alarming" upsurge in violence and urged the
two sides to negotiate disagreements in disputed border regions
including Abyei, Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan, where hundreds
of thousands of people have fled the fighting.
South Sudan and Sudan have differing accounts of the latest
violence, and events along the 1,800-km (1,100-mile) border area
are hard to verify as much of the territory is disputed and
barred to journalists.
Clinton said the two sides -- bound inextricably by their
intertwined oil industries -- should focus on finding a solution
to their deteriorating economies.
"There is a win-win outcome here. South Sudan has oil. Sudan
has the infrastructure and the transportation networks to get
the oil to market," Clinton said.
"There are decades of grievances that have to be overcome in
order to work through these very challenging issues. But it is
incumbent upon the leaders of both countries to attempt to do
so."
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Andrew Quinn; Editing by David
Brunnstrom)