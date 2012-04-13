NAIROBI, April 13 South Sudan said on Friday it
could withdraw its troops from the Heglig oilfield, which it
seized on Tuesday over its border dispute with Sudan, if the
United Nations deployed neutral forces in the area.
"Such withdrawal would happen if the United Nations could
commit to deploying neutral forces to Heglig which could be
present in the area until a settlement between the two parties
is reached," a presidential statement released at the South
Sudan embassy in Nairobi said.
