NAIROBI, April 13 South Sudan said on Friday the disputed Heglig oilfield, which it seized this week was largely damaged from fighting between its troops and those of its northern neighbour Sudan, but did not specify the extent of the damage.

"Definitely the facilities are largely damaged because of war itself, because of fighting, but part of the facilities are okay," Pagan Amum, lead negotiator for South Sudan on the oil dispute, told a news conference in Nairobi.

"Definitely the oil in ... Heglig fields and I believe in all other fields are shut down because this is a war situation." (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)