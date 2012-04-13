NAIROBI, April 13 South Sudan said on Friday the
disputed Heglig oilfield, which it seized this week was largely
damaged from fighting between its troops and those of its
northern neighbour Sudan, but did not specify the extent of the
damage.
"Definitely the facilities are largely damaged because of
war itself, because of fighting, but part of the facilities are
okay," Pagan Amum, lead negotiator for South Sudan on the oil
dispute, told a news conference in Nairobi.
"Definitely the oil in ... Heglig fields and I believe in
all other fields are shut down because this is a war situation."
