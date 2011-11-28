* Exports halted until a deal on transit fees -minister
KHARTOUM/JUBA, Nov 28 Sudan said on Monday it
had halted landlocked South Sudan's oil exports until the two
agree on a transit fee, stepping up a row between the former
civil war foes over how to untangle their once-integrated oil
industries.
South Sudan seceded on July 9, taking about three-quarters
of the formerly united country's roughly 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of oil production - the lifeblood of both economies.
The new nation still relies on a pipeline running north
through Sudan to a Red Sea port to export crude, but the two
sides have not agreed how much South Sudan should pay to send
its oil through Sudan.
Officials decided to stop the government of South Sudan's
oil exports - roughly 200,000 bpd - on Nov. 17, Ali Ahmed Osman,
Sudan's acting oil minister, told reporters, adding the pipeline
was still running and international firms would not be affected.
"We stopped exportation of the southern oil. We gave them
four months free, without any sort of agreement," he said,
adding Sudan would not resume the exports until the two sides
reached an agreement over the transit fee.
South Sudan has been selling about 200,000 bpd of oil since
it declared independence, according to figures provided by the
country's petroleum ministry last week.
Elizabeth James Bol, South Sudan's deputy oil minister,
sharply criticised Sudan's move. "We consider it a sign of
irresponsible and abusive anger which does not show any sense of
leadership in the government of Sudan," she told reporters.
"I assure highly that we will protect the sovereignty of
South Sudan and we will have complete national ownership of the
oil sector in South Sudan."
Sudan had been allowing South Sudan to continue exporting
crude without a final agreement on the expectation that the fees
would be paid after a deal.
Osman said South Sudan already owed Sudan some $727 million
in arrears for the period between July 9 and the end of October.
Sudan previously blocked a shipment of South Sudan's oil in
August, and said it was asking for a transit fee of $32 per
barrel. South Sudan rejects the figure as too high.
Before South Sudan seceded, the two governments split
revenues from southern oil roughly 50-50.
SENSITIVE TALKS
Violence along the vaguely-defined border has already stoked
tensions, with both accusing the other of backing rebel groups
on either side of the border.
Sudan's move to block South Sudan's exports was likely to
further complicate sensitive talks over a raft of unresolved
issues such as debt and pensions being discussed in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
"Best case scenario: it will prompt the negotiating teams to
agree to a new oil deal quickly," said Dana Wilkins from Global
Witness, which has done extensive research on South Sudan's oil
economy.
"Worst case: the negotiations devolve into traded threats
and actions that harm both countries and exacerbate tensions and
border instability even further."
Osman said international companies would be allowed to
continue exporting their shares of oil normally, because only
shares belonging to South Sudan's government would be blocked.
"We're not going to shut the pipeline, we're not going to
shut any well, we're not going to stop any company, because we
have an agreement with the companies. The share of the companies
will be exported," he said.
But a South Sudan oil official said a 600,000 barrel oil
shipment sold by South Sudan to China's Unipec did not load as
scheduled on Monday because of Sudan's decision to halt South
Sudan's oil exports.
A 1 million barrel oil shipment sold to trading house Vitol
is due to load on Tuesday but will not "unless there is a change
of mind today," Macar Aciek Ader, undersecretary at South
Sudan's ministry of petroleum and mining, told Reuters.
"We were supposed to load 600,000 barrels today, but it
didn't load," he said by telephone, adding the buyer was Unipec,
trading arm of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp.
Documents provided by the ministry to reporters later
confirmed the buyers and quantities of oil. Vitol's shipment was
Dar Blend and Unipec's was Nile Blend, the documents showed.
Oil accounts for some 98 percent of South Sudan's government
revenues.
South Sudan has repeatedly threatened to build an
alternative pipeline to export its crude, but analysts say this
has little prospect of becoming viable soon because it requires
fresh oil finds and an end to unrest in oil-producing areas.
South Sudan split off into the world's newest country after
voting overwhelmingly for independence in a January referendum
promised in a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war
with the north.
Oil was one of the factors behind the conflict, which killed
an estimated 2 million people.
