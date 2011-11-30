* Transit fee row has further stoked tensions
* China has urged governments to settle the dispute
* S. Sudan to stop output if exports not restarted by Dec 6
By Aaron Maasho and Hereward Holland
ADDIS ABABA/JUBA, Nov 30 Sudan on Wednesday
denied it had halted landlocked South Sudan's oil exports in a
transit fee row, but said the country had confiscated crude
shipments to make up for payments it claims South Sudan owes.
South Sudan's oil minister - returning from Addis Ababa,
where talks around untangling the two countries' oil industries
collapsed - said at least one 1-million-barrel cargo of his
country's oil was still "detained" at Port Sudan on Wednesday.
South Sudan split off into the world's newest nation on July
9, taking about three-quarters of the formerly united country's
roughly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production with it.
Oil is vital to both economies, but the two sides have not
yet agreed on how much South Sudan, which must send its oil
through pipelines in Sudan to a Red Sea port, should pay as a
transit fee.
On Monday, Sudan's acting oil minister, Ali Ahmed Osman,
said his country had halted South Sudan's oil exports, roughly
200,000 bpd, until the two sides came to an agreement on transit
fees.
Sabir Mohamed Hassan, Sudan's co-chair of negotiations on
economic issues, appeared to reverse that statement on
Wednesday.
"Exports will continue. We will not stop the flow of oil
exports," he told reporters in Addis Ababa, where officials from
both sides met for talks.
China, a major buyer of oil from both countries, on Tuesday
urged the two governments to resolve the dispute and keep oil
flowing.
South Sudanese officials said on Monday two shipments had
been held up or would be held up because of the decision, a
600,000 barrel shipment sold to China's Unipec and a 1 million
barrel shipment sold to Vitol.
Asked whether those shipments had loaded, Hassan said: "Most
probably that amount is the amount we took in lieu of charges
accumulated against the government of Sudan."
A senior oil official in Khartoum, speaking on condition his
name not be published, said Sudan planned to take 23 percent of
South Sudan's oil exports as payment in kind until a final deal.
In a statement, the chairman of Sudan's negotiating panel
said South Sudan already owed Sudan more than $900 million.
Pagan Amum, South Sudan's chief negotiator, rejected what he
described as an attempt to "steal" the new nation's oil.
"We sell our oil as it enters the pipeline. The oil that is
going through the pipeline is sold oil to a third party, and if
they attempt to steal it they will be stealing the property of
another party," he told reporters in Addis Ababa.
TALKS COLLAPSE
The Addis Ababa talks over oil and other issues collapsed on
Wednesday, both sides said. Further talks are scheduled for
December and January in the Sudanese and South Sudanese
capitals.
Both said Sudan was proposing $36 per barrel as a transit
fee - much higher than the $0.75 per barrel South Sudan has said
it is ready to pay if an alternative financing package it has
put forward does not work out.
"We thought this is extortion to us and it is discrimination
and it is at the same time not based on a cost principle," South
Sudan's Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said, referring to the
$36 per barrel proposal.
Asked about the shipments sold to Vitol and Unipec, he said:
"We have been informed this morning that (at least) one cargo
with a million barrels is still detained at the port."
Macar Aciek Ader, undersecretary for South Sudan's
oil ministry, said South Sudan would be forced to halt oil
production if it was not able to resume its exports by Dec. 6
because of a lack of storage space in Port Sudan.
"If by December 6, there is no lifting, then we will have to
shut down production," he told reporters in Juba.
Analysts have said the row is likely to further stoke
tensions between the two old civil war foes and complicate talks
in the Ethiopian capital over a raft of issues related to the
secession, including debt and the position of the shared border.
An African Union panel has since tried to help settle the
row. The statement from the Sudan's negotiating panel chairman
said South Africa's former President Thabo Mbeki had submitted a
proposal that Sudan allow exports to continue for another two
months.
South Sudan would pay a "certain sum of money" in lieu of
transit fees and transportation charges while the two finished
talks, the statement said, adding Sudan accepted the proposal,
but South Sudan rejected it.
A copy of the proposal obtained by Reuters suggested South
Sudan would transfer $300 million to Sudan, and that the "sum
shall be taken into account in the computation of future
transfers or payments between the parties."
South Sudan voted overwhelmingly to secede in a January
referendum under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil
war with the north. Oil was one factor behind the conflict,
which killed an estimated 2 million people.
