* Sudan could reverse stoppage if South ends rebel support
* South denies arming rebels, warns pipeline could break
* CNPC oil consignment can go through - info minister
By Ulf Laessing and Hereward Holland
KHARTOUM/JUBA, June 9 Sudan edged back from a
day-old order to block all oil exports from South Sudan on
Sunday, saying it could reverse its decision if its neighbour
stopped backing rebels, and bringing the countries back from the
brink of confrontation.
The standoff, even if it is eventually resolved, is a stark
reminder of the unpredictability of this small but, for China
and other Asian buyers and producers, still significant corner
of the crude industry.
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on Saturday accused
South Sudan of arming insurgents in his territory and ordered
the closure of pipelines carrying oil from the landlocked South
through his country to Port Sudan on the Red Sea - currently the
South's only export route.
A day later, Sudan's information minister told reporters
Khartoum might not go through with the order and gave the South
time to respond.
"We plan to close the oil pipelines within 60 days," Ahmed
Belal Osman said. "But if South Sudan is serious ... and stops
backing rebels, if we get international guarantees for that,
then our door is open and we can reverse the stoppage."
An industry source said cross-border crude flows were
continuing normally as the oil operators had not been told by
either government to halt any cargoes or turn off wells.
A stoppage would cut off the crude and transit fees that
make up both countries' main source of foreign income.
Bashir's order raised fears of new tensions between old foes
who came close to a full-blown war when skirmishes broke out
along their disputed border in April 2012.
It was also a setback for the African Union, effectively
tearing up an agreement it had brokered in March to resolve a
dispute between the countries over transit fees that had shut
the pipelines for 16 months.
South Sudan has long dismissed accusations of arming rebels
bent on toppling Bashir, including the Sudanese Revolutionary
Front (SRF), a coalition of insurgents operating in the western
region of Darfur and along Sudan's southern border.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 under a peace deal
that ended decades of civil war fuelled by ethnicity and oil.
Many of SRF's fighters sided with the south in that conflict.
CNPC OIL CLEARED
The Chinese state-owned oil firm CNPC last week said it had
already sold 1.2 million barrels of South Sudanese oil following
the settlement of the earlier dispute. The market for South
Sudan's oil is dominated by Chinese, Indian and Malaysian firms.
"We won't confiscate this oil because it does not belong to
South Sudan only but also to the (oil) companies, so it will be
exported. We'll take our share," Osman said.
Sudan is entitled to export fees from the South, but is also
locked in a row with oil firms over extra fees it wants from
them, diplomats say.
South Sudan warned Khartoum it risked rupturing the main
pipeline from the Palouge oilfield, filled with 700,000 barrels
of crude, if it shut down facilities too quickly.
"This can cause the explosion of this pipeline and ... you
have 700,000 barrels getting into the environment and straight
into the Nile," South Sudanese Information Minister Barnaba
Marial Benjamin told reporters.
He said around 6 million barrels of crude had arrived in
Sudan's oil facilities since South Sudan restarted pumping with
an initial output of less than 200,000 barrels per day. Its
production was around 300,000 bpd before its last shutdown in
January 2012.
Oil experts warn it would be very costly to close the
pipelines again. South Sudan would also have to shut down its
entire oil production because it has no storage facilities.
Sudan's top intelligence chief, Mohammed Atta, said Khartoum
had repeatedly provided South Sudanese President Salva Kiir with
proof of the South's support for rebels operating in Darfur and
two border states.
"We asked him to stop this support," Atta said, in a rare
public appearance. "They (the rebels) get supplied with weapons,
ammunition, petrol, spare parts for cars, food ... They send
their wounded to hospitals in the south."
He said South Sudan's army was still occupying six areas
along the border in violation of an agreement to set up a buffer
zone monitored by U.N. peacekeepers.
In South Sudan's capital Juba, military spokesman Philip
Aguer said the Sudanese army had only on Saturday violated the
buffer zone and briefly crossed into Kuer in Upper Nile state.
"We are going to protest," he said.