ADDIS ABABA, June 1 Sudan said it had pulled its
police forces from a disputed border region, removing a possible
obstacle to troubled peace talks with its neighbour South Sudan
which also claims the fertile area.
The ownership of Abyei is a major bone of contention between
the African countries which came close to war last month after
border fighting escalated - the worst violence since South Sudan
seceded last year under a 2005 peace agreement.
Sudan said on Thursday it had withdrawn its army from Abyei
but would keep police forces in the region, defying a call by
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
On Friday it appeared to go further. "The redeployment of
the remaining police forces, numbering 169 people, outside the
administrative borders of Abyei was completed this afternoon,"
Sudanese state news agency SUNA reported, citing Sudan's
military spokesman.
Sudan had seized Abyei a year ago, triggering the exodus of
tens of thousands of civilians, after an attack on a military
convoy blamed by the United Nations on southern forces.
South Sudan said on Friday it had filed a complaint against
Sudan at the U.N. Security Council, asking it to impose
sanctions on Khartoum over its presence in Abyei and repeated
air strikes against its territory.
"The complaint makes it clear that while (South Sudan) has
complied fully with each of the demands (on Abyei) ... the
government of Sudan has not reciprocated and continues to be
blatantly in violation of the U.N. Security Council's demands,"
South Sudan's government said in a statement.
The complaint also listed more than 100 attacks on villages
and towns in the South Sudanese states of Unity, Upper Nile,
Jonglei, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Northern Bahr el Ghazal
since November, according to the statement.
Juba has repeatedly accused Khartoum of bombing its border
states, some of which are oil-producing. Claims are hard to
verify as the joint border area is difficult to access.
TROUBLED TALKS
The two countries returned to peace talks in Ethiopia this
week, under pressure from the African Union and the United
Nations.
A Sudanese official attending AU-sponsored talks between the
neighbours denied the claims, saying his country has only
targeted rebels within its territory.
The U.N. Security Council has urged the neighbours to cease
all hostilities or face sanctions. A separate U.N. resolution
demanded both sides to pull out troops from Abyei, which has
fertile grazing land and small oil reserves.
About 3,800 Ethiopian U.N. peacekeepers are currently
deployed in Abyei. South Sudan says it has withdrawn its forces
from Abyei but an official told Reuters this week it had kept 20
unarmed police behind.
Diplomats see no quick breakthrough as both sides are at
loggerheads over a long list of disagreements - from marking the
disputed border and deciding on the status of Abyei to agreeing
on oil export fees for South Sudan.
South Sudanese overwhelmingly voted to secede from Sudan in
a referendum last year, promised in the 2005 Comprehensive Peace
Agreement that ended decades of north-south civil war.
The new, landlocked South inherited most of the old united
Sudan's known oil reserves. But it shut down production in
January to stop Khartoum taking oil for what the latter called
unpaid export fees. The shutdown has hurt both oil-dependant
economies.
