UNITED NATIONS May 4 U.N. peacekeepers in the
disputed region of Abyei along the border of Sudan and South
Sudan apprehended someone claiming to be a Sudanese intelligence
officer after a deadly attack last month, the U.N. chief said in
a new report.
The ownership of Abyei, which has rich pastureland and small
oil reserves, was left undecided when South Sudan declared
independence from Sudan in 2011. It remains one of the biggest
potential flashpoints between the two countries, who have also
argued over oil rights and other disputed territories.
On March 2, U.N. peacekeepers in the Abyei region, known as
UNISFA, responded to an attack on the village of Marial Achak by
100 armed individuals from the Misseriya community,
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in his latest report to the
Security Council on Abyei.
Three people were killed in the attack, four children
abducted and 24 houses destroyed, Ban said.
"UNISFA responded swiftly to the incident and was able to
intercept the armed men fleeing north from Marial Achak," his
report said.
After an exchange of fire, UNISFA troops captured eight of
the armed assailants, who had five AK-47 rifles, over 400 rounds
of ammunition, three motorcycles, and a Motorola radio set.
"Among the eight detainees were one logistics officer from a
local militia group, Tora Bora, and one individual who
identified himself as a Sudan Armed Forces intelligence
officer," Ban's report said.
The report noted that Khartoum denied that a Sudanese
officer took part in the attack, which it blamed on a rebel
group. Sudan's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan told
Reuters the allegation was "totally not true."
If confirmed, the presence of a Sudanese officer with local
militia could suggest that Khartoum may be helping armed
elements around Abyei coordinate attacks.
Ban said Khartoum also alleged that the Misseriya militia
was retaliating after an attack by elements of the Dinka Ngok
community, who occupy much of the Abyei region, on Al-Shagag
village on Feb. 26. It said those militants were based in Marial
Achak and supported by the South Sudanese army.
UNISFA could not confirm the Al-Shagag attack, the report
said.
Ban appealed to both Sudan and South Sudan to ensure that
armed forces allied to them remain outside the Abyei area.
He added that the abduction of children was "particularly
deplorable and unacceptable."
South Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war since December
2013.
