UNITED NATIONS Nov 27 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday condemned an attack in
the disputed region of Abyei bordering Sudan and South Sudan
that left an Ethiopian U.N. peacekeeper and a small girl dead.
In a statement issued by the U.N. press office, Ban urged
the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to bring the "unknown
assailants" involved in the attack to justice. It noted that at
least three civilians were also wounded.
Ban "calls on (the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya) ... communities
to remain calm and avoid any escalation of this tragic
incident," the statement said.
The ownership of Abyei, which has rich pastureland and small
oil reserves, was left undecided when South Sudan declared
independence from Sudan in 2011.
It remains one of the biggest potential flashpoints between
the two countries, who have also argued over oil rights and
other disputed territories.
