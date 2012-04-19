UNITED NATIONS, April 19 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that South Sudan's seizure of an oil field in neighboring Sudan was an "illegal act" and called on both countries to stop fighting.

Clashes along the ill-defined border between the former civil war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field after it was seized last week by troops from South Sudan, which declared independence last year.

"I call on South Sudan to immediately withdraw its forces from Heglig. This is an infringement on the sovereignty of Sudan and a clearly illegal act," Ban told reporters. "I also call on the government of Sudan to immediately stop shelling and bombing South Sudanese territory and withdraw its forces from disputed territories."