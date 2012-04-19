* U.S. UN envoy says escalating rhetoric is "worrying"
* South Sudan seized disputed oil field Heglig last week
* UN Council has discussed sanctions on both countries
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 19 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
on Thursday termed South Sudan's seizure of a disputed oil field
in Sudan an "illegal act" and called on both countries to stop
border clashes spiraling into war as the United States warned of
a "worrying" escalation in rhetoric.
Clashes along the ill-defined border between the former
civil-war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field
after it was seized last week by troops from South Sudan, which
declared independence last year.
"I call on South Sudan to immediately withdraw forces from
Heglig. This is an infringement on the sovereignty of Sudan and
a clearly illegal act," Ban, the U.N. secretary-general, told
reporters.
"I also call on the government of Sudan to immediately stop
shelling and bombing South Sudanese territory and withdraw its
forces from disputed territories," he said. "I have impressed on
both governments the necessity of ending the fighting and
returning to negotiations. They have yet to heed our call."
Mounting violence since Sudan split into two countries last
year has raised the prospect of two sovereign African states
waging war against each other openly for the first time since
Ethiopia fought newly independent Eritrea in 1998-2000.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir all but declared war
against his neighbor on Thursday, vowing to teach South Sudan a
"final lesson by force" after it occupied Heglig, while Juba
accused Bashir of planning "genocide."
"The escalation of rhetoric on both sides is indeed worrying
and it's o nly fanning the flames," U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice, the president of the U.N. Security Council
for April, told reporters.
"The effort ought to be made to reduce the flames, douse
them, and return to the table to resolve the outstanding issues
that have made relations between north and south so difficult in
the wake of independence," she said.
On Tuesday, the 15-nation U.N. Security Council discussed
the possibility of imposing sanctions on Sudan and South Sudan
if the fighting does not stop.
Distrust runs deep between the neighbors, who are at
loggerheads over the position of their border, how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan,
and the division of national debt, among other issues.
Both are poor countries - South Sudan is one of the poorest
in the world - and the dispute between them has already halted
nearly all the oil production that underpins both economies.
South Sudan has accused Sudan of launching air strikes on
some of its major oilfields. Sudan has denied launching air
strikes but said its ground forces had attacked southern
artillery positions that had fired on the north.
South Sudan has said it would only withdraw from the Heglig
oil field if the United Nations deploys a neutral force there.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July, six months after a
referendum agreed under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of
civil war that killed more than 2 million people.