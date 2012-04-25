* UN says 16 killed in Sudan airstrikes on S.Sudan
* UN Council to base further action on AU communique
* AU wants Chapter 7 council endorsement of plan-envoy
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 24 The U.N. Security
Council demanded on Tuesday that Sudan immediately stop
airstrikes on South Sudan and will consider in the coming days
what further steps to take to stop clashes between the east
African neighbors spiraling into war.
Senior U.N. officials told the 15-nation body that aerial
bombing of South Sudan's Unity State on Monday night had killed
16 civilians, injured several dozen and caused significant
damage to infrastructure.
The Sudanese army has denied carrying out air strikes.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir said the latest
hostilities amounted to a declaration of a war by his northern
neighbor.
Clashes along the ill-defined border between the former
civil-war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field
after it was seized earlier this month by troops from South
Sudan, which declared independence last year.
"Council members welcomed the withdrawal from Heglig by the
SPLA (South Sudan's army), demanded an immediate halt to aerial
bombardments by the Sudanese forces and urged an immediate
ceasefire and return to the negotiating table," U.S. Ambassador
to the United Nations Susan Rice said, characterizing the
Security Council consultations on Tuesday.
U.N. under-secretary-general for peacekeeping Herve Ladsous,
U.N. envoy to Sudan Haile Menkerios and Hilde Johnson, head of
the U.N. mission in South Sudan, known as UNMISS, all briefed
the Security Council.
Rice, who is the Security Council president for April, said
the council also "acknowledged the constructive contribution of
the African Union Peace and Security Council and its communiqué
adopted earlier today which will ... inform our consultations on
further action."
The Security Council discussed last week possibly imposing
sanctions on Sudan and South Sudan if the violence did not stop.
British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters that
the African Union Peace and Security Council "set out a very
detailed and clear roadmap and asked for Security Council
Chapter 7 endorsement of that plan."
A Chapter 7 resolution by the council would be legally
binding on both Sudan and South Sudan.
Distrust runs deep between the neighbors, who are at
loggerheads over the position of their border, how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan,
and the division of national debt, among other issues.
Both are poor countries - South Sudan is one of the poorest
in the world - and the dispute between them has already halted
nearly all the oil production that underpins both economies.
