* To start discussions on draft Thursday
* Countries in standoff over oil field
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 26 The United States said
on Thursday it has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution
aimed at making legally binding an African Union demand that
Sudan and South Sudan stop border clashes, resume talks and
resolve their many disputes.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told
reporters the Security Council would begin discussing the draft
resolution later on Thursday and that it would likely need at
least a few days of talks among members before going to a vote.
The AU's Peace and Security Council on Tuesday urged both
sides to cease hostilities within 48 hours, an "unconditional"
withdrawal of troops from disputed areas, and warned it would
issue its own binding rulings if they fail to strike deals on a
string of disputes within three months.
"The intention of the text was to provide swift and
substantive support to the decisions of the African Union in the
form that the African Union requested," said Rice, president of
the 15 nation Security Council for April, told reporters.
The AU asked for a U.N. Security Council "Chapter 7"
endorsement of its plan. A Chapter 7 resolution by the council
would be legally binding on both Sudan and South Sudan
"There were some members who either need more time to get
guidance from their capitals or who are skeptical of the wisdom
of going directly to a resolution," Rice said. "This is
extremely urgent."
Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter allows the Security Council to
authorize actions ranging from diplomatic and economic sanctions
to military intervention to enforce its decisions. The United
Nations has thousands of peacekeepers in the two Sudans.
Clashes along the ill-defined border between the former
civil-war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field
after it was seized earlier this month by troops from South
Sudan, which declared independence last year.
The Security Council last week discussed possibly imposing
sanctions on Sudan and South Sudan if the violence did not stop.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir said hostilities this
week - after South Sudan had said it would withdraw from Heglig
- amounted to a declaration of a war by his northern neighbor.
Distrust runs deep between the neighbors who are at
loggerheads over the position of their border, how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan,
and the division of national debt, among other issues.
Both are poor countries - South Sudan is one of the poorest in
the world - and the dispute between them has already halted
nearly all the oil production that underpins both economies.