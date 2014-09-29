KHARTOUM A Spanish diplomat was found stabbed to death in his home in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, Sudanese police said.

The 61-year-old official headed the Spanish embassy's visa section and had worked in the country for three years, a police statement said.

A diplomatic source in Spain confirmed the death, telling Reuters: "Local authorities have opened a police investigation at the highest level."

Attacks on foreigners are rare in the desert city sited at the meeting point of the Blue and White Niles. The diplomat lived in Khartoum's affluent Garden City suburb, said police.

