By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 27 Sudan said on Friday it had
made price concessions in oil talks with newly-independent
neighbour South Sudan, but the two countries remained far apart
on a deal to resolve disputes that have already brought them to
the brink of war.
A Sudanese oil ministry official said Khartoum had lowered
the amount it wanted to charge to transport Southern crude
through its territory - in a bid to settle one of a long list of
arguments between the rivals.
South Sudan split away from Sudan last year as part of a
peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
But the two countries went their separate ways without
agreeing on the details of dividing their oil industries, the
position of their shared border and the ownership of disputed
territories. Their armies have clashed a number of times since
the secession.
South Sudan said during African Union-mediated talks on
Monday it had increased the amount it was prepared to pay to
transport its crude through two major pipelines to Port Sudan on
the Red Sea.
The offer from the landlocked South was for $9.10 per barrel
for one pipeline and $7.26 per barrel for the other pipeline.
"We have come with a counter-proposal which we think is a
step forward ... We are now offering $32.20 (for each pipeline)"
the undersecretary of Sudan's oil ministry, Awad Abdelfatah,
told Reuters on Friday at the talks venue in the Ethiopian
capital Addis Ababa.
Sudan had earlier demanded $36 a barrel for each pipeline
plus back payments.
Both sides base their offers on conflicting and sometimes
changing assumptions, making comparison to previous offers
difficult.
Abdelfatah said South Sudan's latest offer would leave
Khartoum with less than a dollar for both pipelines as the bulk
of the sum would go to the firms operating the facilities.
A senior South Sudanese official in Addis Ababa dismissed
Sudan's new offer on Friday as "nothing new".
Oil provides for about 98 percent of South Sudan's income.
Juba is trying to develop infrastructure and institutions
devastated by decades of war.
SECURITY FIRST
South Sudan shut down 350,000 barrels per day of oil
production in January after the north started seizing southern
oil to make up for what it called unpaid export fees.
The latest round of talks, mediated by former South African
President Thabo Mbeki, have also broken down several times over
where to set up a demilitarized border buffer zone - seen as a
first step to ending hostilities.
Sudan has said it wants to make border security a priority
at the talks. It accuses Juba of supporting rebels in two
southern border states, a claim denied by South Sudan.
Abdelfatah said a security deal would have to precede any
agreement on resumption of South Sudan's oil exports.
"We have stated clearly that there will be no agreement on
the transportation of petroleum or any other agreement unless we
reach an agreement on security issues," he said.
"The petroleum facilities are huge, big facilities that can
easily be targeted and the border is a huge border so we need
solid peace before we can start any petroleum operation."
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Ulf Laessing)