KHARTOUM, April 28 Kenana, Sudan's biggest sugar
producer, plans to raise around $200 million in an initial
public offering in Johannesburg next year, its managing director
said.
Last week, the Khartoum-based firm said it planned to make
next year a stock market offer in Johannesburg with a secondary
listing in Dubai, without giving details.
Mohamed El Mardi El Tegani told Reuters by mail on Saturday
Kenana wanted to raise "around $200 million".
The firm, which is mainly owned by the governments of
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Sudan, has appointed Russia-focused
Renaissance Capital and Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital
to manage the offering.
Kenana wants to use the money from the share offer to help
fund an expansion to more than double its annual sugar output to
1 million tonnes and triple its biofuel production by 2015.
Kenana expects also to get $500 million in a capital
injection this year from its main shareholders, to help fund
expansion.
Last year the firm had eyed a stock market listing in Hong
Kong but gave up the plan due to U.S. sanctions which deterred
firms from dealing with Sudan.
