CAIRO Dec 9 The Sudanese government and rebels
said they failed to agree on a ceasefire as three weeks of
negotiations to end a three-year-long conflict concluded on
Tuesday amid an uptick in violence.
Khartoum has been fighting an insurgency in the southern
provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011, mounted
mostly by former civil war fighters who were left in Sudan after
South Sudan seceded that year.
Talks collapsed largely because the rebels insisted that a
ceasefire in the two regions be negotiated in conjunction with
one in neighbouring Darfur, where a conflict that saw the
government accused of genocide a decade ago has rumbled on.
"We see these as separate issues from each other, and each
region has its specific needs," said Hussein Karshoum, a member
of the government delegation.
He said the talks, which took place in the Ethiopian capital
under the auspices of an African Union panel headed by former
South African President Thabo Mbeki, were expected to resume in
January.
On Monday, both sides reported clashes in South Kordofan.
The rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North Sector
(SPLM-N) also wanted to link the talks with political
developments in Khartoum.
President Omar al-Bashir, who has ruled the country for 25
years and is a candidate in April elections, announced a
"national dialogue" in January, but little progress has been
made.
The political deadlock has prompted opposition politicians
to symbolically join forces with the armed groups. A broad array
of groups signed a unity agreement last week that they hoped
would strengthen the negotiating position of the SPLM-N.
But the government warned political leaders would pay a
price for tying their fate to the rebels, and arrested two of
them days after the deal.
"The government is not serious about the national dialogue
and is just buying time for the re-election of a president who
is wanted by the International Criminal Court," said Yasir
Arman, secretary-general of the SPLM-N, in a reference to the
ICC's indictment against Bashir for war crimes, genocide and
crimes against humanity.
"The regime has no solutions for the two areas except war
and starvation," Arman said.
