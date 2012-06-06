* Both sides disagree over border, oil revenues
* Have come close to war over Heglig oilfield
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 6 Sudan warned of renewed
hostilities with newly independent neighbour South Sudan as
disagreements over the creation of a demilitarised border zone
held up peace talks between the former civil war foes on
Wednesday.
The two countries are at odds over a string of issues,
including their porous frontier, how much the landlocked South
should pay to transport its oil through Sudan and the division
of national debt.
Both sides returned to negotiations in Addis Ababa last week
after a series of clashes over the oil-producing Heglig border
area threatened to drag them back into a full-scale war.
But after embarking on their first high-level talks on
border security on Monday, South Sudanese officials said the two
countries have so far failed to agree on the stretches of a
demilitarised zone proposed through maps from both sides.
"What we are saying is that we should be withdrawing 10 km
(6 miles) south of their borderline, and they should be
withdrawing 10 km just north of our borderline," Foreign
Minister Nhial Deng told Reuters.
"We are yet to agree on the lines from which the safe
demilitarised border zone is going to be drawn," he said.
Khartoum, in turn, accused Juba of stoking tensions by
making fresh claims to Heglig through its map.
South Sudan seized the Heglig oilfield in April, before
withdrawing under heavy international pressure.
AREAS OF CLAIM
The area is central to Sudan's economy, which already has
had to cope with the loss of most of its oil revenues after the
South seceded.
"The inclusion of Heglig in the new South Sudan map will
constitute, legally speaking, a threat to use of force and it is
not helping us to reach this negotiated settlement to which we
aspire," said Omer Dahab, spokesman for the north's delegation.
"Any deviation from this internationally agreed map will
definitely bring about causes of tension again in the border
area and we would like to clearly state that this will not help
in enhancing the relations and arriving at a negotiated
settlement."
To back its claim to the field, Khartoum has cited a 2009
ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that
said Heglig was not part of the disputed Abyei territory.
Maps issued by the court appear to put Heglig in the north.
Juba hotly contests Khartoum's claim, often citing an
internal boundary marked by British colonial administrators, and
the ethnicity of the local population. Many southerners call the
area Panthou.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)