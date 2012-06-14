* No quick breakthrough seen
KHARTOUM, June 14 Sudan said it had agreed to
resume talks next week with South Sudan to end hostilities
between the arch-foes, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday.
The African neighbours came close to war when a border
dispute in April saw the worst violence since South Sudan split
from Sudan in July under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of
civil war.
Both countries returned to African Union-mediated
negotiations at the end of May, but broke off talks last week
after failing to agree where to draw a demilitarised buffer zone
along the disputed border as a first step to end hostilities.
Talks over border security will resume in Addis Ababa on
Tuesday, Sudan's Foreign Ministry spokesman El-Obeid Morawah
told SUNA late on Thursday. South Sudan had already said it was
ready to resume talks next week.
Western diplomats see no quick breakthrough as positions
over a long list of disputes seem far apart. Both sides accuse
each other of supporting rebels in the other's territory.
South Sudan said on Wednesday it was seeking international
arbitration over several disputed border areas, some of which
are oil-producing.
They also have to agree on how much the landlocked South
should pay to export its oil through the north. Juba halted oil
production in January to stop Khartoum from seizing southern oil
for what the latter calls unpaid export fees.
Some 2 million people died in the civil conflict between
north and south, waged for all but a few years between 1955 and
2005 over ideology, ethnicity, religion and oil.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Cooney)