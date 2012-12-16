By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Dec 16 Sudan and South Sudan were
set to resume security talks late on Sunday, with Khartoum
demanding that its southern neighbour cut ties with rebels on
its territory.
The two nations signed agreements in September to secure
their disputed border and resume oil exports from the south
after clashes brought them close to full-scale war in April.
It was the worst violence since the South seceded last year
under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
But neither has yet withdrawn its army from the border and
the oil vital to both economies is still not flowing from fields
in the landlocked south through the north.
Officials from both sides told Reuters their respective
defence ministers were in the Ethiopian capital alongside other
senior officials and talks were due to begin late on Sunday.
South Sudan shut down its output of 350,000 barrels a day in
January after failing to agree on an export fee with Sudan.
Earlier this month, Sudan's Second Vice President al-Haj
Adam Youssef told Reuters that Sudan would not allow South
Sudanese oil exports to flow through its territory until Juba
cuts links with insurgents and expels their leaders, dampening
hopes of a quick restart after the September deals.
Khartoum has long accused South Sudan of supporting the
SPLM-North - insurgents fighting in two Sudanese states
bordering South Sudan - as well as other rebels in the western
Darfur region. Juba denies the charges.
On Friday, the African Union urged Sudanese President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir to meet his southern counterpart Salva Kiir "in
the shortest possible time, in order to remove bottlenecks on
all pending issues".
The rivals are also at odds over Abyei, a contested area
between Sudan and South Sudan prized for its fertile grazing
land.
The U.S. special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Princeton
Lyman said on Friday he was "troubled" by the delay in
implementing the September deals, which he blamed on "new
requests and demands" by Khartoum.
(Additional reporting by Hereward Holland in Juba; Editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)