KHARTOUM Assailants kidnapped 14 Eritrean asylum seekers in Sudan's eastern Kassala state, a source with the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday.

The attackers stopped the lorry, rented by the agency UNHCR to transport the asylum seekers, near a refugee camp in Kassala.

"The UNHCR are following the incident with the Sudanese authorities to help bring the kidnapped people back," he said.

The lorry arrived at the refugee camp with some of its remaining passengers who were slightly wounded after they managed to resist the kidnappers and flee the scene, the source, who declined to be further identified, told Reuters.

Two residents confirmed that a group of Eritreans were kidnapped in the area, which is known to be a region where human trafficking gangs operate.

Sudanese police officials in Kassala were not immediately available for comment.

