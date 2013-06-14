(Corrects quote in last paragraph to remove reference to
government of South Sudan)
NEW YORK, June 14 A United Nations peacekeeper
was killed on Friday in Sudan's main oil region when shells
struck a United Nations logistics base, a U.N. spokesman said.
The slain peacekeeper was from Ethiopia, U.N. spokesman
Kieran Dwyer said, adding that two other Ethiopian peacekeepers
were injured in the shelling.
He said the U.N. base in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan
state, is used to support the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed
in the Abyei region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the
attack, but fighting in the area between rebels and the army has
intensified in recent months.
Sudan blamed the attack on an umbrella group of insurgent
forces that aims to topple President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abubakar El-Saddiq said the
attack was part of the "criminal behaviour" of the Sudanese
Revolutionary Front, which attacked an army base in South
Kordofan last month.
The U.N. said earlier this month that more than 60,000
people had fled a town in the state after an attack by
insurgents in April.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the attack and
extended his condolences to the family of the slain peacekeeper
and to the government of Ethiopia.
He urged Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation
Movement-North to suspend hostilities and resume ceasefire
negotiations to end the conflict in Southern Kordofan and Blue
Nile States.
Sudan has accused South Sudan of backing rebels in South
Kordofan and other border areas in fighting that began shortly
before South Sudan declared independence in July 2011.
Both countries firmly deny backing militias in each other's
territory. Earlier this week, Sudan said it will close oil
export pipelines with South Sudan within two months unless Juba
gave up support for insurgents operating across their shared
border.
"It is essential that the government of Sudan and Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North immediately cease
hostilities, and resume ceasefire negotiations," Dwyer said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Michelle Nichols in New York and Khalid Abdelaziz
in Khartoum; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Roddy)