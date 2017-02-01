GENEVA Feb 1 Sudan wants to finalise its
membership of the World Trade Organization this year, its
international cooperation minister said on Wednesday as he
reopened talks on joining the world body after a 13-year hiatus.
"Today, I am really hopeful that we, the Sudanese delegation
would be able to convince you that all of our efforts and your
efforts back then have been rejuvenated," Osman Ahmed Fadul Wash
told the WTO meeting, according to a WTO transcript.
To reactivate the process, Khartoum had "carefully and
tirelessly" worked on an updated memorandum on its foreign trade
regime, a legislative action plan and other documents setting
out its plans to comply with WTO rules.
Sudan first applied to join in 1994 but its journey towards
membership has been in limbo since March 2004, at a time when
its government was being accused of a widespread campaign of
killing and looting in western Sudan.
Wash also welcomed an executive order by former U.S.
President Barack Obama on Jan. 13 to lift a 20-year trade
embargo and remove financial sanctions on Sudan after 180 days,
provided Khartoum acts further to improve human rights.
"We believe this resolution will contribute towards
increasing trade, attracting foreign direct investment and end
the economic isolation that affected the Sudanese citizens for
two decades," he said.
Sudan will have to get approval to join the WTO from all
other members, including the United States, which still
considers it to be a state sponsor of terrorism.
The Japanese diplomat chairing Sudan's accession talks,
Ryosuke Kuwana, said the WTO accession process was an integral
part of Sudanese economic reforms.
"I believe that due to the size of Sudan and its strategic
location bordering seven countries ... its accession has broader
implications to the region where the largest number of the
acceding governments is concentrated in the African continent,"
he said.
Since Sudan last held talks on joining the WTO, new rules
have been introduced to ease membership for least developed
countries, which mean Sudan's bid to join the current 164
members could go much quicker than 13 years ago.
The Sudanese meeting is the second rekindling of WTO
accession talks within a week, after Belarus came back to
restart negotiations following a 12-year break.
Other countries still outside the trading club include
Algeria, Azerbaijan, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq,
Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)