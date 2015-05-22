(Fixes timing of deal in first paragraph)
By Claire Ruckin and Natalie Harrison
LONDON May 22 Acquisitive European telecoms
firm Altice surprised the market with yet another
large M&A deal this week, revealing plans to buy US regional
cable firm Suddenlink Communications for $9.1 billion.
The move - its first across the Atlantic - follows the
company's purchase of rival firm SFR last year, which
was financed with some $21.9 billion-equivalent in debt, across
bonds and loans and in both euros and US dollars.
Its latest venture, like the SFR deal, is expected to be
mostly financed in the US dollar market - though details are
still sketchy.
The new money is likely to include leveraged loans or
high-yield bonds, as well as a bridge to a bond, bankers close
to the situation said.
The debt will be ringfenced at Suddenlink, so it will not be
affected or restricted by terms around Altice's group debt.
"It is a purely US business so it would make sense to raise
the debt in dollars," a banker said.
The rest of the purchase will be financed with $1.687
billion in equity, including a $500 million vendor loan note
from BC Partners and CPP Investment Board, and $1.187 billion of
cash investment from Altice.
JP Morgan is set to take the lead on the financing alongside
BNP Paribas, and it will include $5.063 billion of existing debt
and $1.755 billion of new debt. Both banks acted as financial
advisers to Altice on the purchase of Suddenlink, the
seventh-largest US cable player.
Other banks that have been regular participants in earlier
Altice deals and might have been expected to be in the line-up -
including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley - are
unlikely to have a role on the Suddenlink financing due to
client conflicts, bankers said.
LEVERAGE CONCERNS
Some analysts warned, however, that the deal was negative
from a creditor perspective since Altice may not be able to
achieve all the synergies it is hoping for.
"Altice is (again) promising a lot on synergies,"
CreditSights said.
"If Altice fails to deliver or (more likely) fails to
convince the market that what it is delivering is sustainable,
the market could react harshly and the inexpensive funding on
which it relies to make its levered-equity strategy work could
become less readily available."
Altice will buy 70% of Suddenlink from existing shareholders
BC Partners, CPPIB and Suddenlink management. It said total
leverage, including full synergies, will be 6.1 times 2014
Ebitda.
Altice is expected to apply its usual formula at Suddenlink,
namely aggressive cost cuts and attention to profit instead of
customer numbers. Altice aims for $215 million in cost savings
per year at Suddenlink.
But Moody's is not totally convinced. The agency placed
Altice's B1 secured debt rating and B3 senior note ratings on
review for downgrade, citing the fast pace of the company's
acquisition strategy.
The acquisition of SFR was only a few months ago, and
Altice's acquisition of Portugal Telecom has not yet
closed. In addition, Altice has also approached the US's
second-biggest cable provider, Time Warner Cable, over a
deal, creating a potential bidding war with John Malone's
Charter Communications.
OUTSTANDING
It is also uncertain what will happen to the outstanding
bonds issued by Suddenlink.
The company has two: a 6.375% 2020 and a 5.125% 2021. The
former will be repaid at 101 since the change of control would
be triggered by the acquisition, but the 2021 - currently
trading at around 97 - will only be repaid if the company is
downgraded by one or more ratings agencies.
Suddenlink's leverage is due to rise to 7.6 times earnings,
significantly higher than the current level of 5.5 times,
according to CreditSights, and they expect a downgrade.
Others are less certain.
"If we were more confident about a downgrade, the 5.125s
could have about four points upside and we would become more
constructive on them," Citigroup analyst David Phipps said.
CreditSights, meanwhile, expect the yield on any new Suddenlink
bond to be more attractive.
"We would be sellers looking for substantial yield on the
new issue (much higher than the 5%-6% average cost of debt
suggested by Altice's CFO)," CreditSights said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)