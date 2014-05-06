May 6 Suddenlink, which has 1.2 million TV
subscribers, became the largest U.S. cable operator to carry
Netflix on its cable boxes, the cable company said on
Tuesday.
Suddenlink said it is the seventh-largest cable operator in
the United States, serving customers in states such as North
Carolina, Texas and Louisiana.
The news comes two weeks after three smaller U.S. cable
operators became the first to carry Netflix on set-top boxes
provided by TiVo, including RCN. Suddenlink said that starting
this summer it will have Netflix on the cable boxes that it
provides to customers through an agreement with TiVO.
Netflix has been negotiating with cable providers for months
about the company's desire for its streaming service to have a
presence on set-top boxes, which it believes will help retain
and win new subscribers.
Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings has said he would like
to link up with other providers including Comcast Corp
, which has more than 22 million video subscribers and
is seeking regulatory approval for a $45 billion bid for No. 2
operator Time Warner Cable Inc.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ken Wills)