BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Z&S Zucker und Staerke, a joint venture of Germany's Suedzucker and Zucker Beteiligungsgesellschaft, has increased its stake in Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, Suedzucker said in a statement on Tuesday.
Z&S has bought a 10.6 percent stake from Prudential Plc , bringing increasing its total share in Agrana to 86.1 percent of voting rights, it said.
In addition, Suedzucker directly acquired a 5 percent stake, which it said would be placed on the market subsequently to increase the free float and liquidity of Agrana.
Agrana in September reported a 24 percent drop in its first-half operating profit to 108 million euros ($148.32 million) due to higher commodity prices.
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.