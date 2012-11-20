FRANKFURT Nov 20 Suedzucker on
Tuesday said it planned to issue up to 15 million new shares to
finance the repurchase of a convertible bond.
The company said it would offer 91,250 euros ($120,000) per
bond as a way to purchase a 2016 convertible bond at equivalent
to 182.5 percent of par value.
Suedzucker said it would to partly finance the buy back
through a concurrent private placement of up to 15 million new
Suedzucker shares from authorized capital and approximately 0.58
million treasury shares.
Both the bond buy-back and the placement of the new shares
are expected to be completed on Nov. 21, the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7811 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)