BRIEF-A-Jin Industry says subscription results of 4th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 29
FRANKFURT May 16 Germany-based Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar company, said it did not expect any consequences from a recent search of its premises by European antitrust investigators.
Several white sugar producers were raided by regulators in April on suspicion of taking part in a cartel, the European Union's antitrust chief said earlier this week.
The raids came amid complaints about unfair trading practices in the food industry, which prompted the European Commission to set up a task force to investigate alleged anti-competitive practices.
Suedzucker earlier on Thursday reported a 30 percent jump in profit for its 2012/13 financial year. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 29
March 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 73.2 million yuan to 81.7 million yuan