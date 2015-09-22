FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday, citing higher bioethanol prices.

The company said in a statement it now saw group operating profit reaching 180 million to 230 million euros ($201-257 million) in the fiscal year through end-February, compared with a previous forecast for 50 million to 150 million euros. It had an operating profit of 181 million euros last year.

In its fiscal first half, which ended on Aug. 31, operating profit fell around 9 percent to 134 million euros due to tough sugar markets, it said.

Suedzucker is due to publish full first-half results on Oct. 8.

