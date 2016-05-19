MANNHEIM May 19 Germany's Suedzucker
said it expected its revenue to at least remain stable and its
earnings to rise this year as a better performance of its sugar
business helps offsets declines at bioethanol unit CropEnergies
.
The sugar refiner said it saw its 2016/17 revenue coming to
between 6.4 billion and 6.6 billion euros ($7.2-7.4 billion),
compared with year-earlier sales of 6.4 billion and operating
profit to rise to 250 million to 350 million euros from 241
million last year.
The revenue forecast falls short of analyst consensus for
6.71 billion euros in a Reuters poll, while the operating profit
guidance is in line with an average estimate of 321 million.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
