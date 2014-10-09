FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's Suedzucker
warned on Thursday that it had become more challenging to reach
its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol
markets continued to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly
profits.
The group, Europe's largest sugar producer, has said it
expects its operating profit to drop sharply to about 200
million euros ($255 million) in its fiscal year through
end-February, from 622 million last year.
European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year,
hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has
allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU's sugar output
quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.
In the second quarter through the end of August,
Suedzucker's operating profit slumped by 73 percent to 51
million euros.
($1 = 0.7843 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kim Coghill)