FRANKFURT, July 7 Suedzucker, Europe's
largest sugar refiner, on Thursday posted a sharp rise in
quarterly earnings as it continued to benefit from an improved
performance from its bioethanol and sugar sectors.
Operating profit in the first quarter of its 2016/2017
financial year starting in March was 110 million euros ($122.01
million), up from 57 million euros last year and above the
average forecast of 77.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Quarterly revenue fell to 1.61 billion euros from 1.63
billion in the same period last year. That was in line with
average analysts' expectations.
Suedzucker confirmed its 2016/17 outlook for a further rise
in operating profit to between 250 million euros and 350 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
