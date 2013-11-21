* Cuts outlook for FY revs to 7.6 bln euros from 8 bln

* Cuts FY operating profit aim to 650 mln euros vs 825 mln

* Says low sugar prices will weigh on profits next year

* Sees Q3 operating profit down significantly vs yr-earlier

* Shares drop 7.5 percent (Adds comments on Q3, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 German sugar refiner Suedzucker slashed its outlook for the year, citing lower than expected sales prices for sugar produced this year and a further deterioration of its business.

The news sent its shares lower.

European sugar producers are suffering as the planned ending of European Union sugar quotas in 2017 puts pressure on prices, already down due to expectations of a fourth year of oversupply.

Associated British Foods, among Europe's top sugar companies, earlier this month forecast another fall in profit at its AB Sugar business.

Suedzucker, which warned in September that it was becoming more difficult to reach its full-year profit target, said on Thursday it expected its financial results for the third quarter through the end of November to show a significant decline in operating profit.

As a result, it now sees operating profit for its fiscal year through the end of February dropping by a third to 650 million euros ($875 million), compared with a previous outlook for 825 million.

It now also sees full-year sales falling to 7.6 billion euros from 7.9 billion last year, having previously aimed for an increase to 8 billion.

Low sugar prices and production volumes from this year's sugar beet harvest will continue to weigh on profits at its sugar business next year, it said.

Shares in Suedzucker were down 7.5 percent at 21.16 euros by 1320 GMT, while Germany's mid-cap index MDAX was 0.5 percent lower.

($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)