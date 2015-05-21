MANNHEIM/FRANKFURT May 21 Suedzucker,
Europe's largest sugar refiner, reported a 93 percent drop in
annual net profit on Thursday and said conditions remained tough
in both the sugar and ethanol markets.
European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year,
hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has
allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU's sugar output
quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.
"We are preparing for a painful adjustment process,"
Suedzucker Chief Executive Wolfgang Heer told journalists at a
news conference.
"And still, we believe that we as a company are prepared for
the coming challenges, including the expected competition in
Europe's sugar market."
Net profit for its 2014/15 financial year, which ended on
Feb. 28, plunged to 20.1 million euros ($22.4 million) from
280.3 million the previous year.
Operating profit dropped to 181 million euros from 622
million, prompting the group to slash its dividend payment to
shareholders by half to 0.25 euros per share.
Suedzucker said it still expected its annual operating
profit to rise to 550 million euros in the medium term. It
affirmed things would get worse before they got better, though,
reiterating a forecast for a further decline in operating profit
to 50-150 million euros this year.
The sugar business will likely post an operating loss of
50-100 million euros, finance chief Thomas Koelbl said.
"Consolidated group operating profit for the first quarter
of the current 2015/16 fiscal year will also be significantly
lower than last year at the same time," the company said.
Shares in Suedzucker, which have gained 21 percent so far
this year, were up 0.4 percent at 14.50 euros by 0946 GMT,
outperforming a slightly weaker market.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Mark Potter)