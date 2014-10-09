* Confirms outlook despite worsening market

* Earnings down but beat expectations (Adds detail from paragraph four)

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's Suedzucker warned on Thursday that it had become more challenging to reach its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol markets continued to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly profits.

The group, Europe's largest sugar producer, repeated it expects its operating profit to drop sharply to about 200 million euros ($255 million) in its fiscal year through end-February, from 622 million last year.

European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year, hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU's sugar output quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.

In the second quarter through to the end of August, Suedzucker's operating profit slumped by 73 percent to 51 million euros and quarterly revenues fell to 1.70 billion euros from 1.95 billion last year.

"The main reason for the decline was the sugar segment's reduced operating profit," the company said.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a mean first quarter operating profit of 50.0 million euros and revenues of 1.76 billion euros.

Competition in the European Union sugar market is heating up as producers seek to increase market share before the planned end to sugar production quotas in 2017. A bumper EU sugar beet crop is expected to be harvested this winter.

Bioethanol prices have also been weak because of falling grain prices and slack petrol consumption.

Suedzucker said its forecast for the full year was based on expectations that the business situation in the European sugar and ethanol markets will continue to deteriorate.

"These projections have been confirmed and the situation has in fact worsened," it said. "Being able to reach the projected consolidated group operating profit has thus become more challenging."

The main reason for the decline in the sugar sector was sinking sales revenues from sugar under the EU production quotas, it said.

Export prices for non-quota sugar were lower than last year as world market prices retreated, it said.

The large beet crop expected this winter means the EU will have sufficient supplies in the coming year and output of sugar above the EU's production quota is expected to be higher than last year, the company said.

Global sugar prices touched four-year lows this summer because of large supplies.

Falling sugar prices are set to hold back earnings growth at Associated British Foods in the next two years, AB Foods said on Sept. 8. ($1=0.7843 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, additional reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Kim Coghill)