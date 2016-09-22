(Adds detail, company comment)

HAMBURG, Sept 22 Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker increased its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after rising sugar prices fuelled a 56 percent jump in half-year earnings.

Raw sugar futures reached a four-year high on Sept. 19, supported by tightening global sugar supplies, and Rabobank has forecast a global sugar deficit of 7.2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season after a 7.9 million tonne shortfall in the current season.

Suedzucker now expects group operating profit in its 2016/17 financial year to reach between 340 million euros and 390 million euros ($382 million to $438 million). That compares with a previous forecast of 250 million euros to 350 million euros and a 2015/16 result of 241 million euros.

Operating profit rose to 209 million euros in the six months to Aug. 31, against 134 million euros in the same period last year, Suedzucker said in an advance release of its results.

"This earnings increase is caused especially by the development in the sugar segment," the company said in a statement.

The improvement came in spite of a 4 percent dip in half-year revenue and a company spokesman said: "The sugar price in Europe is recovering; on the world market we are even seeing prices moving upwards."

The Suedzucker group's special product sectors, including food ingredients and starches, benefited from reduced costs because of lower commodity prices, as did biofuel unit CropEnergies, the spokesman said.

CropEnergies reiterated its outlook on Thursday, saying that lower raw material costs were compensating for weaker bioethanol prices.

