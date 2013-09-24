BRIEF-Cloud Live Tech sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3.2 mln yuan to 4.0 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3.2 million yuan to 4.0 million yuan
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German sugar refiner Suedzucker said it would be more difficult to achieve its full-year profit target due to a more challenging business environment.
The group is aiming to report operating profit of 825 million euros ($1.11 billion) for the year to end-February 2014, it said in an unscheduled statement on Tuesday.
Second quarter operating profit fell 35 percent to 194 million euros as revenues edged 1 percent lower to 2.016 billion euros.
Its shares dropped 2 percent after the statement, making them the biggest faller on the MDax.
Earlier on Tuesday, Suedzucker's separately listed unit Agrana reported a 24 percent fall in first-half profit. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3.2 million yuan to 4.0 million yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1.5 million yuan to 2.1 million yuan
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 Volkswagen's emissions scandal has reduced the German auto industry's political clout, hampering its efforts to lobby for continued tariff-free trade between Britain and the European Union, the chief executive of auto supplier ZF said.