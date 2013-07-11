FRANKFURT, July 11 German group Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar company, reported a 12.5 percent decline in operating profit in its fiscal first quarter, citing higher commodity costs.

Operating profit fell to 230 million euros from 263 million a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Revenue edged up about 7 percent to 2.03 billion euros.

Suedzucker said it still saw full-year revenue climbing to about 8 billion euros from 7.9 billion a year earlier, though operating profit will likely drop to about 825 million euros from 974 million euros.

"Commodity costs will continue to rise and as a result, the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments' earnings will be lower," it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)