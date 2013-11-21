FRANKFURT Nov 21 German sugar refiner
Suedzucker slashed its outlook for the year, citing
lower than expected sales prices for sugar produced this year
and a further deterioration of its business.
It said on Thursday it now saw operating profit for its full
fiscal year through the end of February dropping to 650 million
euros ($875 million) from 974 million a year earlier, compared
with its previous outlook for 825 million.
It also said the annualised effect of the reduced sugar
prices and higher fix costs would burden the operating results
of its sugar business next year as well.
Suedzucker processes sugar from sugar beets common to
European soil, rather than more conventional sugar cane.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)