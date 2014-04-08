BRIEF-Palestine's Golden Wheat Mills Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 251,003 versus JOD 64,050 year ago
FRANKFURT, April 8 German sugar producer Suedzucker warned on Tuesday it expected revenue and profit to decrease in its current financial year due to a difficult environment on the European sugar and bioethanol markets.
Suedzucker sees its revenues in the financial year 2014/15, which started on March 1, falling to about 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion), with a drop in operating profit to 200 million euros.
Revenue for the fiscal year 2013/14 fell to 7.74 billion euros from 7.88 billion euros the previous year. Operating profit declined to 658 million euros from 972 million.
($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 251,003 versus JOD 64,050 year ago
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 32.8 million versus EGP 13.3 million year ago