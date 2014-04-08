FRANKFURT, April 8 German sugar producer Suedzucker warned on Tuesday it expected revenue and profit to decrease in its current financial year due to a difficult environment on the European sugar and bioethanol markets.

Suedzucker sees its revenues in the financial year 2014/15, which started on March 1, falling to about 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion), with a drop in operating profit to 200 million euros.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2013/14 fell to 7.74 billion euros from 7.88 billion euros the previous year. Operating profit declined to 658 million euros from 972 million.

